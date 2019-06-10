|
Jeffrey Marc Pinard, 32, of Pottstown, husband of Sarah Elizabeth (Plumadore) Pinard, died suddenly at home on Thursday, June 6, 2019.
Born October 21, 1986 he was raised in Philadelphia where he attended and graduated from Masterman School. Jeff then worked at Camp Innabah where he met his wife Sarah and developed a love for working with youth. Most recently, he served as the Director of Children, Youth, and Family Ministry at First Presbyterian Church, Pottstown, where he was beloved by young and old alike. Jeffrey's kindness, understanding, and welcoming demeanor (and dodgeball skills) will be sorely missed by all.
Jeffrey cared deeply for his family and the children and youth he worked with. He will be remembered for his quick wit, easy smile, and uncanny ability to produce a random fact for every occasion.
Surviving along with his wife Sarah are his parents Marc R. and Carol (Deem) Pinard; one brother James Pinard; two sisters Beth Korb wife of Peter; and Sarah M, Pinard; one nephew Oliver Korb; and a myriad of cousins, aunts, uncles, and grandparents.
A Memorial Service will be held at 5pm Tuesday, June 11th at First Presbyterian Church, Pottstown (750 N Evans St. Pottstown, PA) with visitation from 3:30-4:30 and a reception immediately to follow the service. Friends and relatives are welcome to attend. Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 711 N. Franklin St., Pottstown is entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Camp Innabah (www.innabah.org).
Published in The Mercury on June 11, 2019