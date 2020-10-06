Jennie-Marie “Scottie” DeMartinis (née Scott) passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Dr. Frederick D. DeMartinis who passed away on September 19, 1997. Jennie-Marie was the eldest daughter of Cora Marie (née VanDerburgh) and Thomas Wesley Scott, and was born on September 14, 1938 in New York City. The family moved to Pennsylvania, living first in Emmaus and then in Allentown, where Jennie-Marie graduated from Allentown High School in 1956. Working as a nurse’s aide at Allentown Hospital since the age of 14, Jennie-Marie was awarded a prestigious grant from the Pennsylvania State Senate to go to college. She graduated from the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing in 1960. She earned her Master’s degree in Nursing from the University of Pennsylvania in 1965. She worked as a floor nurse at Graduate Hospital, where the nickname “Scottie” was born. Scottie also worked as the office manager for a neurologist; at Germantown Hospital; and at Magee Memorial Rehabilitation Hospital. She met both her life-long best friend, the late Annette Edelstein, and the love of her life, Frederick DeMartinis, at the former Women’s Medical College of Pennsylvania. Scottie and Fred were married in 1966, and raised three children together in Phoenixville, PA. Following Fred’s death, Scottie moved to Norristown, PA. Scottie later worked at Insurance & Retirement Company in Valley Forge processing insurance claims and as a receptionist for the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference of the United Methodist Church in Valley Forge, PA. Scottie was renowned for her nursing knowledge and compassion, frequently lending her time and talents to helping family and friends when needed. Scottie was a devoted member of Valley Forge United Methodist Church for almost 40 years. Over the years she held a number of leadership positions in the church, including as lay leader. Scottie would later become a certified lay speaker for the United Methodist Church, preaching in many area churches. She also taught children’s Sunday School, led Vacation Bible School, was a youth leader, led mid-week Bible studies, taught adult Sunday School, sang in the Senior Choir, played in the Bell Choir, and played the piano for church functions, including their famous spaghetti suppers. Having learned to play the piano as a child, Scottie learned to play the organ in her fifties and acted as a substitute organist both for VFUMC and other area churches. In addition to her parents and husband, Scottie was predeceased by her sister, Cora-Celeste Missmer, and her niece Ester (DeMartinis) Arzio. Scottie is survived by her two sons, Thomas F. DeMartinis and Louis M. DeMartinis, both of Norristown; her daughter, Jennie M. and son-in-law Brian R. Dishong of Nazareth, PA; and her beloved grandchildren, Talia, Soren & Ian DeMartinis and Drew Dishong. Additionally, by mutual “adoption”, daughter Rebecca W. Loss and her husband Bruce of Collegeville, PA and grandchildren, Jeanmarie & Alexander Loss. She was especially close to her sister’s children, Dr. Stacey Missmer & Andrew Ogilvie of Ada, MI and Melinda & Michael Lipsky of Pottstown, PA, and their children, Olivia & Joshua Ogilvie and Rebecca & Zachary Lipsky. She was beloved Aunt Scottie to a total of 12 nieces and nephews, 21 great nieces and nephews, and 14 great-great nieces and nephews. Services are as follows: All are welcome to a viewing which will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 6:30 - 8:00 pm at Campbell-Ennis-Klotzbach Funeral Home (610 S. Main Street, Phoenixville). Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the service at the church is limited to immediate family and by invitation only. The service with be live-streamed on the “Remembering Scottie - Jennie-Marie DeMartinis” Facebook page on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 11:00 am. Family and friends are welcome to the burial service, which will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Washington Memorial Chapel Church Yard. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Scottie’s name to the Music Program at Valley Forge United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 541, Valley Forge, PA 19481-0541.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store