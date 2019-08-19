|
|
Jennie M. Zabrenski, 91, of Pottstown, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019, at Sacred Heart Sr. Living, Center Valley. She was the wife of the late Stanley Zabrenski. Born in Nanticoke, Luzerne Co., she was the daughter of the late Frank and Helen (Rutkowski) Zatika. Before retiring, she worked as a seamstress for the former Eagle Flag Co., Pottstown. She was a member of the former St. Peter's R.C. Church, Pottstown. Jennie enjoyed dining out, spending time with family and traveling.
Survivors: sons John and his wife Henrietta of Allentown, Theodore and his wife Melissa of Orwigsburg; daughters Susan Visconti and her husband Michael of Pinehurst, NC, Patricia DeNicco and her husband August of Pottstown; grandchildren August and his wife Rebecca, Andrew, Jeannine, John, Thomas; great grandchildren August and Chase. She was predeceased by a brother Frank and sister Helen Griffith.
Mass of Christian Burial, 11:00 AM, Thursday August 22 at St. Thomas More Church, 1040 Flexer Ave., Allentown.
Calling will begin at 10:00 AM at church.
Interment 11:00 AM, Friday, Aug. 23, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Arrangements by Trexler Funeral Home, Allentown.
Contributions can be made in her memory to the , 968 Postal Road, Ste. 110 Allentown, PA 18109.
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 18, 2019