1/
Jeremiah C. Moll
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeremiah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COL Jeremiah “Jerry” Christman Moll COL Jeremiah “Jerry” C. Moll, USA (Ret), 76, of Burke, VA, passed away unexpectedly on September 27, 2020 at his home. Jerry was born in Pennsburg, PA on August 13, 1944 to Horace and Catherine (Christman) Moll. His wife of 47 years, Mary Ann (Buhay) Moll passed away in 2013. Jerry graduated from Upper Perkiomen HS in 1962, the United States Military Academy in 1966 and he served his country in Vietnam. Jerry earned Masters degrees from Purdue University and the US Naval War College. Following his military retirement in 1993, he spent 22 years at Northrop Grumman. Jerry is survived by his children Stephanie (Kevin) Springate and Jeffrey Moll; siblings Fay Katrinak, John(Sandra) Moll, Marlene DeLong and Rodney (Suzanne) Moll; and grandson Dylan Springate. The memorial service will take place on October 9, 2020 at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home in Fairfax, VA. For condolences or information regarding flowers/contributions, please visit fmfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Memorial service
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA 22032
(703) 425-9702
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pottsmerc.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 4, 2020
Jerry, may you dwell in the arms of God. I have very precious memories of being your classmate in high school. May God bless your spirit!


Ron Spier
Friend
October 4, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved