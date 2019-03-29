|
|
Jerry C. Spencer, age 73 of Elverson, PA passed away on March 27, 2019 at Reading Hospital. Born and raised in Attica, NY, he resided for the past 17 years in Elverson, PA, previously residing in Phoenixville, PA. Jerry worked for Warner Lime Company as a kiln operator and then went on to run heavy equipment with Melchiorre Construction before retiring in 2010. In his earlier years Jerry was a stuntman in CA. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding motorcycles, playing pool, farming, and working with horses. He was a devoted husband, loving father, and true friend to many. In addition to his parents, Harold Sr. and Stella Irene Childs Spencer, he is preceded in death by his wife, Janet M. Slawter Spencer who passed in 2016, son, William Bitter III, eight siblings; John, Vernon, George, Earl, Glen, Harold Jr. Spencer, Estelle Bierman and Helen Conway. He is survived by his children, Juanita LaDue, Richard (Melody) Bitter and Melinda (Michael) Stone, five siblings; Norman Spencer, Dorothy Grasby, Eleanor Thomas, Inice Testa, Eloise Spencer and five grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Wednesday 10-11AM, at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd., Garnet Valley, PA followed by funeral services at 11:00AM. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to Ryerss Farm for Aged Equines at (www.ryerssfarm.org). Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 31, 2019