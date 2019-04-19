|
Jerry Lee Williams 58, passed away Wednesday April 17, 2019 in his Wyomissing residence. He is survived by his loving with of 40 years, Debbra L (Ormsbee) Williams. He was born in Pottstown on May 27, 1960 a son of Marvin Williams Sr of Pottstown and Betty L (Towson) Daye and step son of John T Daye of Reading. He graduated from Pottstown High School and was a member of Holy Trinity Church, Reading. Jerry retired as a truck driver after 35 years of service and was the #1 driver and hardest worker for the company. Jerry was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Sixers fan. He enjoyed traveling with his family and loved Jazz music. He loved spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren and special holiday dinners. Other surviving family are his 2 daughters; Adrian and her husband Alberto Blanco of Exeter, Vanessa Carter of Wyomissing, his 2 brothers; Rodney Williams of Wilkes Barre, Tyrone Williams of Reading, 4 grandsons; Cristian Marcine Jr., Adalberto Blanco Jr., Rory S Carter, Jr., and Alijah Blanco and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and close family friends. He was predeceased by his brother Marvin Williams, Jr. Home Going Services will be Monday April 22, 2019 at 11am in Wyomissing Church of the Brethren, 2200 State Hill Rd., Wyomissing PA 19610. A private family viewing will be from 9-10am, and a public viewing will be Monday 10-11am in the church. Burial will be private. Theo C Auman Funeral Home, Reading is honored to serve the family. Online condolences may be made at www.theocauman.com
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 20, 2019