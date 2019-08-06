|
Jessica R. Corbin, 38, of Royersford, passed away in the Phoenixville Hospital Hospice on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Born in Sellersville she was a daughter of the late Daniel Lee Corbin and Constance Beth (Toth) Corbin-Miller of Royersford. Jessica was employed by Wegman’s and spent many years in restaurant management. She loved; horses and dogs but almost any animal found comfort and safety with Jessica. She cared for her Belgian mare “Pixie”; a gift of love and remembrance from her late father. Jessica was an accomplished equestrian. She later added “Dallas” to her animal family. Her dogs Coby and Tessa were always at her side. As a member of Christ Church of the Valley, she found inspiration and spiritual support through her Christian faith. This faith served her well; and while she has completed her earthly responsibilities, she didn’t leave this world before teaching the love of life, her surviving daughter, Hannah. Surviving Jessica are brother Michael L. Corbin (Brandi) and a step brother and sister respectively, Erik Miller (Amanda), Krista L. Pickar (Sean); Aunts and Uncles, A. Richard Toth (Karen), Lisa M. Geisinger (Kurt), Rev. Richard A. Corbin, Jr. (Shirley), George Corbin (Ruth), Ann Keatly, Donna Moses(Tom); and a bounty of nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers donations are respectfully requested to be made to “The Hannah Banuelos Scholarship Fund” c/o of The Wyndcroft School, 1395 Wilson Street, Pottstown, PA, 19464. Family and friends may call at the Mausoleum on Friday from 10:15 to 11:00 AM. Internment will follow immediately after chapel services. Services will be held at the Limerick Garden of Memories in the Chapel of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum on Friday August 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Arrangements by the Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc., 111 North Reading Ave. Boyertown. Online condolences may be made at www.lwottfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 7, 2019