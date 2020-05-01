Joan Barbara Hasselquist (Miss Joan), age 91 passed away peacefully on March 13th, 2020. Joan was born to Charles and Barbara Anderson on October 30th, 1928 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She was preceded in death by her husband Ned Hasselquist. She is survived by her children, Darla and husband Skip Theisen, Arne and wife Lauren Murgatroyd Hasselquist, Leif and wife Kelly Hasselquist, her sister Barbara Hasselquist and grandchildren. Joan and Ned raised their family in Charlestown PA. She taught at Radnor Elementary School, Charlestown Playschool and West Chester State University. Ned and Joan moved to Rock Hall MD for retirement and after Ned died Joan moved to Newport News, VA. Memorial contributions may be made to Esperance Center (a nonprofit providing support to adults with developmental disabilities), PO Box 4140, Malibu, CA 90264. A Celebration of her life will be held in the future. Please visit Joan’s link to add photos and stories. joanhasselquist.com
Published in The Mercury from May 1 to May 2, 2020.