Joan Barbara Hasselquist
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Barbara Hasselquist (Miss Joan), age 91 passed away peacefully on March 13th, 2020. Joan was born to Charles and Barbara Anderson on October 30th, 1928 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She was preceded in death by her husband Ned Hasselquist. She is survived by her children, Darla and husband Skip Theisen, Arne and wife Lauren Murgatroyd Hasselquist, Leif and wife Kelly Hasselquist, her sister Barbara Hasselquist and grandchildren. Joan and Ned raised their family in Charlestown PA. She taught at Radnor Elementary School, Charlestown Playschool and West Chester State University. Ned and Joan moved to Rock Hall MD for retirement and after Ned died Joan moved to Newport News, VA. Memorial contributions may be made to Esperance Center (a nonprofit providing support to adults with developmental disabilities), PO Box 4140, Malibu, CA 90264. A Celebration of her life will be held in the future. Please visit Joan’s link to add photos and stories. joanhasselquist.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved