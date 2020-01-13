|
Joan L. Claypoole, 76, of North Coventry, was reunited with her mother in Heaven on 12 January 2020 at Season’s Hospice, Phoenixville due to colon cancer. She was born in Phila on 29 May 1943 (nee Gavry/Gavrylezyk) and adopted by the late Walter and Helen Laschenski of Jenkintown. She was a graduate of St. Basil Academy, Temple Un with a BA in Social Work and achieved her MA degree from Catholic Un. Joan was formerly employed at Pennhurst and then the Southeastern Veterans Center, Spring City, for 25 years. After early retirement she returned to social work at Phoenixville Hospital for 15 years. In 2012, Joan was named by West Chester University as Chester County’s Social Worker of the year. She was the founder of Gabriel’s Kitchen, St. Peter’s Church, Phoenixville, in 2013. Joan was a funny, warm, caring and loving wife, mother and friend. She was an active member of St. Thomas More Church as Eucharistic Minister and developer of a sacramental program for nursing home patients. Joan enjoyed traveling and did so extensively throughout Europe, Asia, Canada and all 50 states. Joan is survived by her husband of 50 Years E. Spencer, three children: Gregory F., Theodore F. (Christine Johnson) and Dr. Sara Elisabeth Claypoole; four grandsons, Gabriel, Alexander, Hayden and Zachary, granddogs and cousins throughout the US and Lithuania. Joan is deeply missed by her family and friends. Joan was forever thankful for all the blessings she had received in her life. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 11 A.M. Thursday January 16, 2020 at St. Thomas More RC Church 2101 Pottstown Pike, S. Coventry Twp. Relatives and friends may call Thursday morning from 9:30 A.M. to 11 A.M. at the Church. Burial will be in St. Aloysius New Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be sent to Gabriel’s Kitchen 303 Yost Ave., Spring City, PA, 19475 or St. Thomas More Church. Arrangements by Warker-Troutman Funeral Home, Pottstown.
Published in The Mercury on Jan. 14, 2020