Joan F. (Magee) Geiser of Phoenixville passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 20th, 2019. Daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Forshner) Magee. She was preceded in death by her beloved son James (Jimi) Geiser and her 3 sisters Ruth Malger, Evelyn Scimone, and Barbara Smalley and her brother Joseph Magee. She is survived by her husband of 65 years Frank L. Geiser, 4 children, Donna Bennett of Phoenixville, Judi Mills (Tim) of Staley, NC, Frank Jr. (Cynthia) of Boyertown, 5 grandchildren, William Carter (Billy) , Stacey Smith, Joslyn, Jesse, and Konrad Geiser, 6 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Frank J. Magee (Annie) of Arlington, MA., many nieces and nephews. Joan was a devoted mother, grandmother and Aunt. She was also a talented quilter for many years sharing her beautiful quilts with family and friends... Services are incomplete at this time. Memorial contributions in Joan’s name can be made to St. Jude’s.
Published in The Mercury on July 24, 2019