|
|
Joan Lorraine (Shoemaker) Grubb, 84, wife of the late Charles F. Grubb of Spring City, passed away peacefully in Parkhouse at Providence Pointe on Saturday October 12, 2019. She was born in Phoenixville and was the daughter of the late James Shoemaker and Anne (Brown) Shoemaker. Joan was a 1953 graduate of Hallahan Catholic School, Philadelphia, and was a member of St. Josephs Catholic Church, Spring City. She worked at the former Roberts Meat Packing Company and was a home health aide for Personal Health Care. Joan is survived by four children, James (Inge) of Germany, Carolyn (Dave) of Spring City, Dennis, Pottstown, and Lee (Tina) of Douglassville; eight grandchildren, Renee, Kimberly, Jennifer, Crystal, Megan, Brandi, Charlene, and Christopher; and eight great grandchildren, Michael, David, Ava, Jonathan, Allyssa, Kaydence, Corrinn, and Carter. She was predeceased by her sister, Maryann Hesser, brother in law, Donald Hesser, and brother, James Shoemaker, and her dear friends, Elna and Jim Chambers. Mom has longed to be reunited with her loved ones that she has missed so much. She loved her cat, Xena who was her everyday companion. Friends and family are invited to attend her Funeral Mass, 11:00 AM at the St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church, 3640 Schuylkill Road Saturday, October 19, 2019. Visitation will be held prior to the service on Saturday from 9:30-11:00 AM in the church. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Online condolences can be made at www.sgsfuneralhome.com. All arrangements are being handled by Shalkop, Grace & Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. Spring City, PA.
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 15, 2019