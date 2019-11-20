|
Joan Marie Harrop passed away peacefully on November 16, 2019 at the age of 89. She was born on June 30, 1930 in Phoenixville, PA, the second of five daughters of D. Sidney and Dorothy Slemmer. After graduating from Spring City High School, she completed her nursing training at Presbyterian Hospital in Philadelphia in 1951. She began her career as a registered nurse at Phoenixville Hospital where she met her husband, Donald Harrop. They resided at 750 South Main Street and raised five children until 1990, when Don retired and they moved permanently to Long Beach Island, NJ. Joan was very active in the community of Phoenixville. Her numerous accomplishments include president of the Northern Chester County Community Nursing Services, president of the Phoenixville chapter of General Federation of Women’s Clubs, recipient of the Phoenixville Chamber of Commerce Merit Award and a founder of the Phoenixville Senior Adult Activities Center. She served as a Republican Committeewoman and judge of elections. An avid parliamentarian, she was president of the Delta unit of the Pennsylvania Association of Parliamentarians. After moving to NJ, she renewed her passion for sewing and became a member of the Saint Francis Quilter’s Guild. Always a competitive card player, there weren’t many evenings you wouldn’t find Joan at the table involved in a game of bridge or pinochle. Joan is survived by her husband of 64 years, Donald E. Harrop, M.D., retired; children Louise (Mike) Strack, Dorothy (David Kievit) Harrop, Donald (Jenny) Harrop, Ted (Cheryl) Harrop and Mary (Stefan Reheis) Harrop; seven grandchildren and sisters Sydney Cagle and Sandy Miller. As per her wishes, Joan was cremated and her ashes will be distributed in her favorite places. A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First United Methodist Church, 101 E New Jersey Ave., Beach Haven Terrace, NJ 08008 or to the Phoenixville Area Senior Center, 153 Church Street, Phoenixville, Pa 19460. Polhemus Cremation Services are handling the arrangements.
Published in The Mercury on Nov. 24, 2019