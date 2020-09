Joan Lorraine (Ludy) Glanski, 86, of Stowe, PA, passed away on September 25, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Visitation will take place on Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464. A Life Celebration will follow at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. For a complete obituary, please visit www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com