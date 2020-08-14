1/
Joan Marie Kovach
Joan Marie (Fulmer) Kovach of Gunnison CO, formerly of Pottstown went home to be with the Lord on July 23, 2020 after a brief illness. Born on Jan 15, 1932 to the late Oliver Fulmer and Myrtle (Mack) Fulmer Kane, she graduated from Pottstown High School in 1949. Some of her fondest memories were made at Ellis Drugstore and dancing at Sunnybrook. She is survived by her 5 children – Jed, Mary Jane Klosowski (Al), Gregory (Cynthia), Neil (Nancy) and Carol Lyon (Rob) and many grand and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Charles Fulmer and his wife Ruth, of Pottstown.

Published in The Mercury from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
