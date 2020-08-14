1/
Joan Marie Kovach
Joan Marie (Fulmer) Kovach of Gunnison CO, formerly of Pottstown went home to be with the Lord on July 23, 2020 after a brief illness. Born on Jan 15, 1932 to the late Oliver Fulmer and Myrtle (Mack) Fulmer Kane, she graduated from Pottstown High School in 1949. Some of her fondest memories were made at Ellis Drugstore and dancing at Sunnybrook. She is survived by her 5 children – Jed, Mary Jane Klosowski (Al), Gregory (Cynthia), Neil (Nancy) and Carol Lyon (Rob) and many grand and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Charles Fulmer and his wife Ruth, of Pottstown.

Published in The Mercury from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crippin Funeral Home
802 Main Street
Montrose, CO 81401
(970) 249-2121
August 14, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I know Joan is celebrating with her Lord and Savior. Joan worked at First Natn’l. and Beneficial Banks with my husband, John, and we have been friends for many years. She was a kind, gentle soul. Thinking of you all and praying you are comforted.
Linda Reale
Friend
August 14, 2020
So sorry to hear of the loss of your Mother. Will keep you in our thoughts and prayers. In sympathy,
John & Mari Samluk
John
Friend
August 14, 2020
To Joan's Family-
We are so sorry for the loss of your mother and our friend Joan. We attended Love of Christ Church with Joan and she was always a source of strength, spiritual inspiration and encouragement. We enjoyed our friendship, her smiling face and positive attitude about life. Our sincerest sympathies to your family.
Ginna and Bill Bodycot
Ginna and Bill Bodycot
Friend
