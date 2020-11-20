Joan Mary (Yaskowski) Gehman, 65, of East Greenville, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Phoebe Richland Health Care Center in Richlandtown, PA. She was the loving wife of John L. Gehman sharing 46 years of marriage together. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Silvia (Shapranas) Yaskowski. She was a 1972 graduate of Methacton High School and also attended the Tyler School of Art in Philadelphia. Joan was a co-owner, with her husband, of Butter Valley Golf Course; she was in charge of running the restaurant end of the business. She was also an aerobics director at Final Results Fitness in Gilbertsville for many years, retiring in 2007. Joan was a faithful member of Perkiomenville Mennonite Church and had an extremely creative and artistic mind. Her house would always be decorated for all of the seasons, she was creative in the kitchen and a fantastic cook and baker; she baked and decorated all of her children’s wedding cakes. Surviving along with her husband are her four children, John D. Gehman of Victoria, Australia, Joshua W. Gehman and wife, Michele of Barto, PA, Jackson P. Gehman and wife, Emily of Coopersburg, PA and Jerri F. Mallon and husband, Michael of Barto, PA; seven grandchildren, Lilly, April, Zachary, Blake, Connor, Wyatt and Calvin Gehman; two sisters, Teresa Harple and husband, Jim and Connie Yaskowski; and four brothers, Joseph Yaskowski, Paul Yaskowski and wife, Cindy, Peter Yaskowski and wife, Nancy, and Michael Yaskowski and wife, Colleen. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 PM on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home, 222 Washington St., East Greenville, PA 18041. A graveside service will be held the next afternoon on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 1 PM at Hereford Mennonite Cemetery, 121 Barto Road, Bally PA. Arrangements are entrusted to Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home, East Greenville, PA. Please offer sympathy to the family at www.mannslonakerfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Quietmind Foundation, 8120 Old York Road, Suite 140, Elkins Park, PA 19027 or at www.quietmindfdn.org
. Due to the current pandemic restrictions, we will only be allowing a limited number of people in the funeral home at a time. Guests will be asked to wait outside until they are able to enter. Please dress accordingly, wear a mask and practice social distancing.