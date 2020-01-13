The Mercury Obituaries
Houck and Gofus Funeral Home
955 North Charlotte Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-323-8220
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Houck and Gofus Funeral Home
955 North Charlotte Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Houck and Gofus Funeral Home
955 North Charlotte Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
Joan Patrizi


1928 - 2020
Joan Patrizi Obituary
Joan E. (Grofe) Patrizi, 91, of Pottstown PA, passed away on January 10, 2020, at Sanatoga Center. She was the wife of the late Richard A. Patrizi, Sr., who passed away on May 10, 2006. They shared 55 years of marriage together.
Born in Baltimore, MD on June 24, 1928, Joan was the daughter of the late L. Nelson Grofe and Mary (Minnick) Grofe.
Joan received her bachelor's degree from the Philadelphia Museum School of Art, now known as the University of the Arts. After graduating together, she and her husband Richard then began their own family business, Patrizi Interiors, which they owned for more than 40 years.
She is survived by her children, Richard Patrizi, Jr., Pottstown, PA, Mark Patrizi, Pottstown, PA, Tim Patrizi, husband of Lisa, Mount Penn, PA, and Anne Patrizi, partner of Jesse H. Ullman, Coatesville, PA; her grandchildren Lauren, Michael, Nicholas, and Jonathan; and her five great-grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her brother Jerrold Grofe.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, January 16, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the Houck & Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464. A Life Celebration will follow at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joan's memory to the at https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html. Online condolences may be made to the family at http://www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Jan. 12, 2020
