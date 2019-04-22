The Mercury Obituaries
Warker-Troutman Funeral Home
Joan Sluzenski

Joan Sluzenski Obituary
Joan A. Sluzenski, 78, widow of Robert Oister and Charles L. Sluzenski Jr. of Walnutport, PA, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at Bethlehem Manor Care. Born in Pottstown, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Helen (Montko) Koren. Surviving are four daughters; Diana Ambrus, Patricia Harding, Brenda Santee and Bobbie Smith. Three step-sons and one step-daughter. A sister Jean Miller and many grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Funeral Service will be help Thursday April 25, 2019 at 11 AM at Warker-Troutman Funeral Home 726 High St. Pottstown. A viewing will be held Thursday morning from 10 AM to 11 AM at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in Limerick Garden of Memories.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 23, 2019
