Joan Dolores Walters, 84, of Royersford, passed away March 1, 2019 at the Powerback Rehabilitation Center after a long illness. Surviving is her husband of 66 years: Harold “Reds” Walters; daughter: Wendy Emery; grandchildren: Kayleigh and Brandon Emery; and her great granddaughter: Lilyana Fisher. Also surviving is her sister: Jeanette Horvath, of Birchrunville; and her brother: Albert Gravinese, of Reading. Friends will be received from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm, on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Cattermole-Klotzbach Funeral Home, 600 Washington Street, Royersford. A Celebration of Life luncheon will follow the visitation at the Royersford Veterans of Foreign Wars, 730 S. Fourth Avenue (Fourth Avenue and Vaughn Road.) Arrangements are being handled by the Cattermole-Klotzbach Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered online at Campbell-Ennis-Klotzbach funeral home.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 17, 2019