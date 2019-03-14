The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campbell-Ennis-Klotzbach Funeral Home
610 South Main Street
Phoenixville, PA 19460
610-933-3572
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Walters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Walters

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joan Walters Obituary
Joan Dolores Walters, 84, of Royersford, passed away March 1, 2019 at the Powerback Rehabilitation Center after a long illness. Surviving is her husband of 66 years: Harold “Reds” Walters; daughter: Wendy Emery; grandchildren: Kayleigh and Brandon Emery; and her great granddaughter: Lilyana Fisher. Also surviving is her sister: Jeanette Horvath, of Birchrunville; and her brother: Albert Gravinese, of Reading. Friends will be received from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm, on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Cattermole-Klotzbach Funeral Home, 600 Washington Street, Royersford. A Celebration of Life luncheon will follow the visitation at the Royersford Veterans of Foreign Wars, 730 S. Fourth Avenue (Fourth Avenue and Vaughn Road.) Arrangements are being handled by the Cattermole-Klotzbach Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered online at Campbell-Ennis-Klotzbach funeral home.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Campbell-Ennis-Klotzbach Funeral Home
Download Now