1/
Joan Weber
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan (Spielman) Weber, 88, of Pottstown, wife of the late Thomas E.W. Weber, passed away Monday August 10, 2020 at her residence. Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late George and Mary Elizabeth (Ferree) Spielman. Joan was involved with North End Swim Club and the Pottstown YMCA as a record keeper during swim meets. Surviving is her son Thomas G. Weber; daughters Wendy Weber and Terrie Hafer wife of Neil; grandchildren Jordan and Lauren; and her sister Jean Fosco. Along with her husband and parents, Joan was predeceased by her son Tim Weber and her brother Bud Spielman. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joan’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://act.alz.org/site/Donation2?df_id=32112&32112.donation=form1&utm_source=google&utm_medium=paidsearch&utm_campaign=google_giving&set.custom.wt=giving&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIusTA-OST6wIVCniGCh0xeQDyEAAYASABEgJmN_D_BwE View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Catagnus Funeral Home
711 North Franklin Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-323-4440
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pottsmerc.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved