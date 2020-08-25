Joan Weber

Joan (Spielman) Weber, 88, of Pottstown, wife of the late Thomas E.W. Weber, passed away Monday August 10, 2020 at her residence. Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late George and Mary Elizabeth (Ferree) Spielman. Joan was involved with North End Swim Club and the Pottstown YMCA as a record keeper during swim meets. Surviving is her son Thomas G. Weber; daughters Wendy Weber and Terrie Hafer wife of Neil; grandchildren Jordan and Lauren; and her sister Jean Fosco. Along with her husband and parents, Joan was predeceased by her son Tim Weber and her brother Bud Spielman. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joan’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://act.alz.org/site/Donation2?df_id=32112&amp;32112.donation=form1&amp;utm_source=google&amp;utm_medium=paidsearch&amp;utm_campaign=google_giving&amp;set.custom.wt=giving&amp;gclid=EAIaIQobChMIusTA-OST6wIVCniGCh0xeQDyEAAYASABEgJmN_D_BwE View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com