Joan “Joanie” M. (Quinter) Wetzel, 82, of Douglasville, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Reading Hospital. Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late George Quinter and Rose (Fox) Quinter. Joan worked at Heritage Amity Commons as an office manager until her passing. She was an active member of St. Columbkill Roman Catholic Church, and often travelled with the Senior group. Joan is survived by two daughters: Lynn, wife of Gary Levan and Josie, widow of Joseph Mayk, Jr. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. Joanie was predeceased by one son, Skip Rightnour as well as three sisters and one brother. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11:00AM at St. Columbkill Roman Catholic Church, 200 Indian Springs Rd. Boyertown, PA 19512. A viewing will be held at the church from 10 to 11 AM. Burial will be in St. Aloysius New Cemetery. Morrell Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of arrangements. (www.morrellfuneralhome.com)
Published in The Mercury on Jan. 28, 2020
