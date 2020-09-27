Joan Woodall

Joan W. (Weidemann) Woodall, 84, of Topton, formerly of Macungie, and Pottstown, died peacefully in the Henry Health Care Center on the Campus of The Lutheran Home at Topton, Longswamp Township. She was the wife of Noble J. “Jim” Woodall. They were married July 8, 1995. Born in the Garden District Neighborhood of Chestnut Hill in Philadelphia County, Joan was a daughter of the late Walter H. and Edith (Johnson) Weidemann, Jr. Joan was a graduate of Springfield High School, Class of 1953. Joan was employed as a medical secretary for her professional career until her retirement, working for Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia; Chestnut Hill Hospital, Philadelphia; and Montgomery County Hospital, Norristown. Joan enjoyed the Outer Banks, NC, Red Hat Society, Outer Banks, NC. Joan enjoyed knitting. SURVIVORS: Joan is survived by her husband of 25 years, Noble J. “Jim” Woodall, Topton; a daughter, Patricia A. (Ettinger), wife of Karl Deming, Kill Devil Hills, NC; stepdaughters: Susan R. (Woodall), wife of Duane F. Ottolini, Barto; Patti W. (Woodall), wife of David G. Peiffer, Trenton, NJ; Lisa W. (Woodall), wife of Vincent M. Viola, Emmaus; and Jennifer W. (Woodall) Petersen, Fairfield, CT; stepsons: Noble W., II, husband of Kara (Burke) Woodall, Pottstown. Other survivors include a sister, Elizabeth (Weidemann) Levers; 17 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Joan was predeceased by a son, Joshua T. Ettinger, who died in 1991, and stepson, James J. Woodall, who died in 2019. SERVICES: There will be a calling period with the family from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. followed by a service to celebrate Joan’s life on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Bear Creek Mountain Resort, in the Outdoor Tent Venue, Lower Level Area, 101 Doe Mountain Lane, Macungie, PA. Inurnment will be private at the convenience of the family. CONTRIBUTIONS: The family requests contributions be made in Joan’s memory to Kimberton Lions Club, c/o Eves Trucking, 528 Schuylkill Road, Phoenixville, PA 19460 or Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St., Suite 100, Allentown, PA, 18103. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Topton, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com
.