Joanne Elaine Schock

Joanne Elaine Schock Obituary
Joanne Elaine Pfleger Schock, 70, widow of Roland Henry Schock, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at her home. Born March 1, 1949, in Norristown, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of the late Richard Newton Pfleger and the late Vera Louise Moyer Pfleger. She was a retired legal secretary and she was blessed to be a part of nurturing Mackenzie, Mason and Madison Ham. She was an avid reader who enjoyed gardening and creating in the kitchen. She is survived by two daughters, Tina Schock Mathias (Mark) of Boyertown, Pennsylvania and Hope Schock George (Roy) of Ruther Glen, Virginia; four grandchildren, Ashley Jalowy, Nick Nensel, Maggie Neiman (Jarid) and Holly Trump (George); a great grandson; and two sisters, Judy Pfleger Bonetz of Douglassville, Pennsylvania and Janice Pfleger Reinhart (Lowell) of Branchburg, New Jersey. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Robert Bonetz. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 520 Gervais Street, Suite 300, Columbia, SC 29201. Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org
Published in The Mercury on June 27, 2019
