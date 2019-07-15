The Mercury Obituaries
Johanne N. (Worobetz) Ozoroski, 76, wife of the late Stanley N. Ozoroski of Royersford, PA died on Sunday, July 14, 2019 in Seasons Hospice. Born on May 31, 1943 in Phoenixville, PA she was the daughter of the late John and Anna (Titanich) Worobetz. She was a hairdresser in Wayne and Paoli. Surviving are 2 daughters: Peggy Dantonio and Theresa Ozoroski, 2 Granddaughters: Megan and Alissa Dantonio, Brother and sister: Joseph Worobetz and wife Sherald; Justine Gift and husband Gordon. Preceded in death by brother, John Worobetz. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Devlin Rosmos Kepp & Gatcha Funeral Home, 517 S. Main Street, Phoenixville, PA on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. A viewing will be held in the funeral home on Friday from 9:30 to 11:00 am.
Published in The Mercury on July 17, 2019
