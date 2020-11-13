Hans Ginterreiter, devoted brother, husband, father, grand and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2020, after a short illness. He was 88 years old. Hans was born on December 12, 1931 in Friedberg am der Moldau, Bohemia, Czech Republic, where he spent his early life until being relocated along with other ethnic Germans in the village to Germany after the end of World War II. There, he met and married his wife, Gertrude in 1956. Hans’ family and wife immigrated to the United States in 1957. His only child, C. Thomas, was born the same year. Hans and his family resided first in New York and Pennsylvania, then briefly in Michigan, before eventually returning to Pennsylvania where he has resided over the last 30 years, first in Bally, PA, and finally on Apple Street in Barto, PA. Hans’ career spanned over 60 years, working in several areas in the auto industry, the majority of that with Volkswagen of America, and delivered auto parts for local companies, including Napa Auto Parts, Gilbertsville Auto Supply, and Fred Beans until his recent retirement. Hans was a true renaissance man, his interests included skiing, cycling, travel, traditional music and reading. He also has an innate talent for working with his hands, and was an accomplished mechanic, and overall a legendary handyman to his friends and family. There was simply nothing that Hans couldn’t fix, improve, or keep running well past its intended life, including some kitchen appliances now working perfectly after 40 years, in his grandchildren’s homes. Hans was an avid traveler, exploring both in the US and Europe, where he travelled, always with his wife, often with his family, almost every year since coming to America. After the end of the cold war, Hans was able to finally return to his place of birth, and was able to reunite with the surviving villagers from Friedberg, attending a yearly reunion with them each time he visited Europe. Hans was a strong believer in both the importance of family and tradition, and exemplified the best aspects of both. He instilled those values in his family by sharing the music, tradition and culture of his childhood, allowing it to live on in his family and friends. While maintaining those traditions, Hans truly loved the USA, and was a great example of finding the American Dream, immigrating and building a family, career, and success in the States, taking advantage of the opportunities this country offers to their fullest extent. Hans worked hard to achieve that dream, but never forgot his culture and traditions, and interwove them into his American Tapestry in ways that most couldn’t, creating complex patterns and colors that were bold and strong, but would not be as beautiful, or bold, or strong, separately. Hans was also one of the most affable, gregarious and genuine people that one could ever hope to meet. He created and maintained friendships and relationships that lasted a lifetime. Hans brought joy and verve everywhere he went, and brought out the best in people. He will be remembered fondly by all who met him, and his energy and lust for life will be sorely missed. Hans is survived by his wife, Gertrude, sisters Charlotte, Christine, Gudrun, and his brother-in-law, Jack; his son C. Thomas and daughter-in-law Teresa; his grandson Philip and his wife, Heather; his granddaughter Anne Marie and her husband, Steven, and his great-granddaughter, Stella. Hans is predeceased by his parents Johann and Marie, and his sister Margaret. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family has decided against any public ceremonies, and will have a small, private memorial for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations can be made in Hans’ name to the American Cancer Society
.