John A. McMenamin, Jr., 68, passed away on Sunday. He was the husband of the late Elizabeth J. (McAllister) McMenamin, she passed June 17, 2018.
Born in Philadelphia, a son of the late John A., Sr and Elizabeth A. (Kelly) McMenamin. John served in the US Army during the Vietnam Era. John was employed as an Environmental Safety Manager with Exelon Corp. for over 25 years before retiring 2016. John was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Pottstown.
John is survived by three children: Jeannine E. (McMenamin) Will, Sean P. McMenamin and Erin T. (McMenamin) Groff; three grandchildren: Donovan, Molly and Leyana; five siblings and a sister-in-law.
He is predeceased by a brother.
Services for John are private. Burial is public on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11am in St. Aloysius New Cemetery, 800 Block of Buchert Rd., Pottstown, PA 19464. Please, continue to practice social distancing and masks are required. All services will be live-streamed at www.warkertroutmanfuneralhome.com, starting at 10AM on Friday.
Warker ~ Troutman Funeral Home, Inc, Pottstown is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.

Published in The Mercury from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Warker-Troutman Funeral Home
726 East High Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-326-1510
