John Bilanin, 96, husband of the late Madeline (Gorsky) Bilanin of Frederick, PA passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2020 at Frederick Living. Born on June 21, 1923 in Linden, NJ to the late Joseph and Mary (Kimak) Bilanin, John was a graduate of Linden High School Class of 1941. John was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the 101st Airborne Division during the Korean War. Following his honorable discharge, John graduated from the Union County Police Chief’s Training Academy in 1959 and joined the Union County Sheriff’s Office. He later transferred to the Union County Clerk’s Office where he spent the rest of his career working for and serving the public. John retired in 1996 as Deputy County Clerk for Union County. John was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed bowling, doing so well into his 90’s. He was a devoted member of both St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in Elizabeth, NJ and Holy Ghost Orthodox Church in Phoenixville, PA. John in survived by two sons: John J. and his wife Tracey of Gilbertsville PA, Kenneth and his wife Victoria of Phoenixville PA; and two grandsons: Andrew and Bryan. He was preceded in death by five brothers and sisters: Mary, Anne, Helen, Joseph Jr. and Frank. A Private Funeral Service will be held in Holy Ghost Orthodox Church, Phoenixville, PA. Burial will follow in Rosedale Cemetery, Linden, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions in John’s memory may be made to Holy Ghost Orthodox Church, P.O. Box 66, Phoenixville, PA 19460. Condolences may be given at www.GatchaFuneral.com.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 21, 2020