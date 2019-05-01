The Mercury Obituaries
Warker-Troutman Funeral Home
726 East High Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-326-1510
John Breedy Obituary
John J. “Jack” Breedy, 89, husband of the late Carol J. Breedy of Reading, PA and most recently of Pottstown, PA passed away on Tuesday April 30, 2019 at Seasons Hospice, Phoenixville, PA. Funeral services will be held on Thursday May 9, 2019 at 12:30 P.M. at Warker-Troutman Funeral Home, 726 East High St., Pottstown, PA. A viewing will be held on Thursday from 11 – 12:30 P.M. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Shillington, PA. To view obituaries or to send condolences go to www.warkertroutmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on May 2, 2019
