John Nicholas Dellaquila, 81, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and loved ones, on Monday, April 8th at Seasons Hospice in Phoenixville.
Born in Phoenixville, he was the son of the late John J. Dellaquila and Dolores (Kirk) Dellaquila. After graduating from Pottstown High School, he enlisted in the US Navy in 1955 and was honorably discharged in 1963. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially the Burger King coffee crew.
He was predeceased by the love of his life, Joan (Gazzillo) Dellaquila, two brothers, Franklin and Tony Dellaquila, and sister Mary Ann Dellaquila.
He is survived by his children, Linda, wife of Tom Toth; Donna, wife of Jack Urie; Susan, wife of Pete Tammaro, and John Andrew Dellaquila; five grandchildren, Krista, Michael, husband of Kirstin, Julia, Nicole and Lucia; and one great-grandchild, Adalin.
He is also survived by sister, Diane Simon, and many nieces, nephews and life-long friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass at St. Ann Catholic Church, Main St. and Third Avenue, Phoenixville, PA on Saturday, April 13th at 10:30 AM with the Rev. Robert Roncase officiating.
A viewing will be held at Devlin Rosmos Kepp and Gatcha Funeral Home, 517 Main St. Phoenixville, PA on Friday, April 12th between 6-8 PM and in church Saturday from 9:15 to 10:15 am. Burial will be private at St. Ann's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care, 2200 Renaissance Blvd., Suite 110, King of Prussia, PA 19406 or St. Ann Catholic Church, 502 S. Main St., Phoenixville, PA 19460.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 12, 2019