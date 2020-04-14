|
|
John Edward Lewis Carter, 73, of Spring City (formerly of Boyertown), passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Born in Lester, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Edward Carter and the late Roberta (Leisure) Carter. Mr. Carter graduated from Boyertown Area Senior High School with Honors, and was Vice President of his senior class. Upon graduation, he matriculated at the Pennsylvania State University, earning his Bachelor’s degree in Accounting. While at Penn State, he became a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. He later earned his Master’s degree in Economics from the University of Baltimore. Mr. Carter served as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Army. He completed a highly decorated tour of duty in Vietnam, serving as Infantry Unity Commander. He joined the Army Reserve as a 1st Lieutenant, and rose to the rank of Major. Most of Mr. Carter’s career was in finance, accounting, and auditing, while residing in Wisconsin, Virginia, and Maryland. Upon returning to Pennsylvania, Mr. Carter was employed by Occidental Chemical in Pottstown PA, until his retirement. Left to cherish his memory are his siblings: Florence B. Oliver (James) of Philadelphia PA, Nancy A. Carter McCoy (John) of Wyncote PA, Mary E. Williams (Gregory) of Douglassville PA, Rowan R. Carter of Boyertown PA, Delene Dise (John) of Boyertown PA, Tracey D. Carter of Wyncote, PA, and aunts Mary Richerson of Madison Heights VA and Arsonia Leisure of Pottstown PA – in addition to a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. The private funeral service will take place at Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown, PA. A public memorial service will be planned for a later date. Funeral services are entrusted to the care of DeBaptiste Funeral Homes Inc. of West Chester and Bryn Mawr, 610-696-4812, www.DeBaptiste.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the , in memory of John Edward Lewis Carter.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 15, 2020