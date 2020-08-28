John Edward Matalavage, 74, of Rockwood, PA and formerly of Pottstown, PA passed away on Thursday August 6, 2020 in Rockwood, PA. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in St. Aloysius R.C.C. Beech & Hanover Streets, Pottstown, PA on Wednesday September 2, 2020 at 11 A.M. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 9:30-11 A.M. in The Gathering Center of the church. Burial with full military honors will be in St. Aloysius New Cemetery, Lower Pottsgrove Township. To view obituaries or to send condolences go to www.warkertroutmanfuneralhome.com