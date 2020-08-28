1/
John Edward Matalavage
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Edward Matalavage, 74, of Rockwood, PA and formerly of Pottstown, PA passed away on Thursday August 6, 2020 in Rockwood, PA. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in St. Aloysius R.C.C. Beech & Hanover Streets, Pottstown, PA on Wednesday September 2, 2020 at 11 A.M. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 9:30-11 A.M. in The Gathering Center of the church. Burial with full military honors will be in St. Aloysius New Cemetery, Lower Pottsgrove Township. To view obituaries or to send condolences go to www.warkertroutmanfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Warker-Troutman Funeral Home
726 East High Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-326-1510
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pottsmerc.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved