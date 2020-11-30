John Fazekas, 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning November 29, 2020 at The Biloxi VA Medical Center. John was born in Stowe, PA and was a long time resident of Pottstown, PA and then Englewood, FL. He most recently resided with his son and daughter-in-law in Panama City, FL. John leaves 5 children, Jay (Sherrie) Fazekas, Scott (Charlene) Fazekas, Diana (Vernon) Leh, Todd (Dorothy) Fazekas, and April (George) Deveau, 7 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Dawn (Levengood) and grandson Eric Fazekas. All services will be private.



