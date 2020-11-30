1/
John Fazekas
John Fazekas, 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning November 29, 2020 at The Biloxi VA Medical Center. John was born in Stowe, PA and was a long time resident of Pottstown, PA and then Englewood, FL. He most recently resided with his son and daughter-in-law in Panama City, FL. John leaves 5 children, Jay (Sherrie) Fazekas, Scott (Charlene) Fazekas, Diana (Vernon) Leh, Todd (Dorothy) Fazekas, and April (George) Deveau, 7 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Dawn (Levengood) and grandson Eric Fazekas. All services will be private.

Published in The Mercury from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
