John Michael Fritz, Sr., 77, of Birdsboro, passed away Wednesday, October 28th, at Berkshire Center, Reading. John was born in Pottstown on November 21, 1942, a son of the late Anna (Kocur) and John Fritz and is survived by his wife of 58 years, Janet (Evans) Fritz. He founded and operated Fritz Used Cars for over 30 years. John is survived by three daughters, Bernadette, wife of Craig McKean, Tina, wife of John Voerman, Marie, wife of Tom Gehringer, son, Michael Fritz companion of Jen Reed, sister, Dolores, wife of Francis Panfile and sister, Barbara, wife of Danny Silvano. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren. He was predeceased by son, John M. Fritz, Jr. and sister, Mary Bogda. Services are private. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com
.