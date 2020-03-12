|
|
John G. Feather, Jr., 68, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital. Born in Pottstown, PA, he was the son of the late John G. and Mary C. Feather. He was a Vietnam War Veteran. He worked for Wagner Boyertown for 30 years until it closed. He was also a farmer. He loved watching his sons and grandchildren working on the farm. John was also a lifelong member of Liberty Fire Co., New Berlinville and Sassamansville Fire Co. John survived by his wife of 45 years, married July 6, 1974, Jean E. (Berger) Feather; and his two sons, Michael, husband of Holly (Rhoads) Feather and James, companion of Nichole Schaeffer, all of Bechtelsville; seven grandchildren, Krista, fiancée of Mike Mattera, Corrbin,,Michele, Austin, Ashley, John, and Allyson; a great-grandson, Holden Mattera; two sisters, LuAnn, wife of Tom Alting of Bechtelsville, JoAnn Feather of Georgetown, DE; and his brother, Donald Feather of Boyertown. A viewing will be held Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 6PM till 8PM at Linwood Ott Funeral Home Funeral Services will be Monday, March 16, 2020, 11am at the Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc., 111 North Reading Ave, Boyertown. Pa. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park, Pottstown, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the American Diabetes Association. www.diabetes.org/donate Online condolences can be made at www.lwottfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 13, 2020