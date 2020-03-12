The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
111 North Reading Ave
Boyertown, PA 19512
(610) 367-2345
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
111 North Reading Ave
Boyertown, PA 19512
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
111 North Reading Ave
Boyertown, PA 19512
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Feather
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John G. Feather Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John G. Feather Jr. Obituary
John G. Feather, Jr., 68, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital. Born in Pottstown, PA, he was the son of the late John G. and Mary C. Feather. He was a Vietnam War Veteran. He worked for Wagner Boyertown for 30 years until it closed. He was also a farmer. He loved watching his sons and grandchildren working on the farm. John was also a lifelong member of Liberty Fire Co., New Berlinville and Sassamansville Fire Co. John survived by his wife of 45 years, married July 6, 1974, Jean E. (Berger) Feather; and his two sons, Michael, husband of Holly (Rhoads) Feather and James, companion of Nichole Schaeffer, all of Bechtelsville; seven grandchildren, Krista, fiancée of Mike Mattera, Corrbin,,Michele, Austin, Ashley, John, and Allyson; a great-grandson, Holden Mattera; two sisters, LuAnn, wife of Tom Alting of Bechtelsville, JoAnn Feather of Georgetown, DE; and his brother, Donald Feather of Boyertown. A viewing will be held Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 6PM till 8PM at Linwood Ott Funeral Home Funeral Services will be Monday, March 16, 2020, 11am at the Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc., 111 North Reading Ave, Boyertown. Pa. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park, Pottstown, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the American Diabetes Association. www.diabetes.org/donate Online condolences can be made at www.lwottfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -