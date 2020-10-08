1/
John H. Griesemer Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John H. Griesemer Sr., 94, of Fort Lauderdale, FL, formerly of Pottstown, PA, passed away on October 1, 2020, at Broward Health Imperial Point in Fort Lauderdale, FL. He was the husband of the late Lois K. (Kirkhoff) Griesemer, with whom he shared 62 years of marriage. Born in Pottstown, PA, on May 29, 1926, John was the son of the late Paul Y. Griesemer and Ella M. (Eagle) Griesemer. John was a graduate of Pottstown High School and served in the United States Navy during World War II. After his time in the military, he began working as a production checker for Doehler-Jarvis, where he worked for 45 years, retiring in 1988. John was a member of Stichter Lodge #254, Valley of Reading Scottish Rite, Rajah Shrine, and a lifetime member of the Pottstown German and Quoit Clubs. He is lovingly remembered by his son, John “Jack” Griesemer, Jr., companion of Mandy Fry, Boyertown, PA; and his daughter, Jill Morris, wife of Roland, Fort Lauderdale, FL. In addition to his wife and parents, John is predeceased by his son, Arthur “Paulie” Griesemer; his brothers, Harold Griesemer and Walter Griesemer; and his sisters, Marion Griesemer, Elsie Madden, Jane Weidensaul, and Anna Webb. A graveside service will take place on October 17, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Highland Memorial Park, 701 Farmington Ave., Pottstown, PA 19464. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John’s memory to St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 927 N. Franklin St., Pottstown, PA 19464. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc
955 North Charlotte Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-323-8220
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pottsmerc.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved