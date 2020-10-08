John H. Griesemer Sr., 94, of Fort Lauderdale, FL, formerly of Pottstown, PA, passed away on October 1, 2020, at Broward Health Imperial Point in Fort Lauderdale, FL. He was the husband of the late Lois K. (Kirkhoff) Griesemer, with whom he shared 62 years of marriage. Born in Pottstown, PA, on May 29, 1926, John was the son of the late Paul Y. Griesemer and Ella M. (Eagle) Griesemer. John was a graduate of Pottstown High School and served in the United States Navy during World War II. After his time in the military, he began working as a production checker for Doehler-Jarvis, where he worked for 45 years, retiring in 1988. John was a member of Stichter Lodge #254, Valley of Reading Scottish Rite, Rajah Shrine, and a lifetime member of the Pottstown German and Quoit Clubs. He is lovingly remembered by his son, John “Jack” Griesemer, Jr., companion of Mandy Fry, Boyertown, PA; and his daughter, Jill Morris, wife of Roland, Fort Lauderdale, FL. In addition to his wife and parents, John is predeceased by his son, Arthur “Paulie” Griesemer; his brothers, Harold Griesemer and Walter Griesemer; and his sisters, Marion Griesemer, Elsie Madden, Jane Weidensaul, and Anna Webb. A graveside service will take place on October 17, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Highland Memorial Park, 701 Farmington Ave., Pottstown, PA 19464. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John’s memory to St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 927 N. Franklin St., Pottstown, PA 19464. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com
