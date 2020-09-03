1/1
John J. Hartman
John J. Hartman,70, of Bechtelsville passed away in his residence on Sunday August 30, 2020. Born in West Reading he was the last surviving son of the late Rita (Witman) and James C. Hartman. He was employed by Bally Ribbon Mill for over 47 years until his retirement. John served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 610 Pine St. Bally, PA. 19503. John is survived by his cousins, Ben and JoAnn Eshleman of Alburtis, Linda Grill of Boyertown, Cecilia Kelsch of Bechtelsville, Richard Witman of Bally and Charles Witman of Dayton,VA and their families. He was predeceased by his brother Francis Hartman who passed away in 1971. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Most Blessed Sacrament Chuch on Wednesday September 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Family and friends may call at the Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc. 111 North Reading Ave. Boyertown Wednesday from 9:45 to 10:15 AM for visitation. Interment will be in Most Blessed Sacrament Cemetery. Contributions may be made in John’s name to Most Blessed Sacrament Church. Online condolences may be made at www.lwottfuneralhome.com

Published in The Mercury from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
111 North Reading Ave
Boyertown, PA 19512
6103672345
