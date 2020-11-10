1/1
John J. McMenamin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John McMenamin, 57, loving husband, devoted father, and son passed away unexpectedly on November 7, 2020. One of three children, John was born on October 21, 1963, in Philadelphia to the late John McMenamin, Jr. and Margaret (Henshaw) McMenamin. A 1981 graduate of Archbishop Wood High School, John spent his years growing up in Warminster, PA. John, a sharp-minded young man, furthered his education at Spring Garden College where he graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering and Construction Management and soon after obtained his Professional Civil Engineer License. After working for PECO and Protract Engineering, he found his calling in helping others and stepped in as the Executive Director and General Manager at Sanatoga Ridge and Buchert Ridge Retirement Communities. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish. John married Megan Woods in 1991 and celebrated 29 years of marriage this past year. They raised an honorable family of four of which he was extremely proud. John wore many hats that included Coach and Dance Dad. He was the best neighbor and friend to all. His jokes and laugh were contagious and will be missed dearly. John leaves behind, the love of his life, Megan (Woods) McMenamin, and his four children, Ryan, Mallory, Holly and, John Ryan. His mother Margaret (Henshaw) McMenamin, his sister, Peggy (McMenamin) Jones, his brother Timothy and wife Stephanie McMenamin, as well as several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his brother in-law Martin Jones. A Funeral Mass will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, November 13 at St. Teresa of Calcutta, 256 Swamp Pike, Schwenksville. Friends and family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Teresa of Calcutta from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Friday, November 13 prior to the service at the church. Online condolences can be made at www.rstrunkfuneralhome.com. All arrangements are being handled by R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. Phoenixville, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John’s Memory to Premiere Dance Studio or Pottsgrove High School for the John McMenamin Scholarship Fund. Details below: Premiere Dance Studio: 1494 N Charlotte St #3, Pottstown, PA 19464, “checks only” made out to: John McMenamin Scholarship Fund. Pottsgrove High School: Pottsgrove School High School, 1345 Kauffman Rd., Pottstown, PA 19464, “checks only” made out to: John McMenamin Scholarship Fund.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R. Strunk Funeral Home
400 Main Street
Phoenixville, PA 19460
(610) 933-1555
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pottsmerc.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved