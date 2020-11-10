John McMenamin, 57, loving husband, devoted father, and son passed away unexpectedly on November 7, 2020. One of three children, John was born on October 21, 1963, in Philadelphia to the late John McMenamin, Jr. and Margaret (Henshaw) McMenamin. A 1981 graduate of Archbishop Wood High School, John spent his years growing up in Warminster, PA. John, a sharp-minded young man, furthered his education at Spring Garden College where he graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering and Construction Management and soon after obtained his Professional Civil Engineer License. After working for PECO and Protract Engineering, he found his calling in helping others and stepped in as the Executive Director and General Manager at Sanatoga Ridge and Buchert Ridge Retirement Communities. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish. John married Megan Woods in 1991 and celebrated 29 years of marriage this past year. They raised an honorable family of four of which he was extremely proud. John wore many hats that included Coach and Dance Dad. He was the best neighbor and friend to all. His jokes and laugh were contagious and will be missed dearly. John leaves behind, the love of his life, Megan (Woods) McMenamin, and his four children, Ryan, Mallory, Holly and, John Ryan. His mother Margaret (Henshaw) McMenamin, his sister, Peggy (McMenamin) Jones, his brother Timothy and wife Stephanie McMenamin, as well as several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his brother in-law Martin Jones. A Funeral Mass will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, November 13 at St. Teresa of Calcutta, 256 Swamp Pike, Schwenksville. Friends and family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Teresa of Calcutta from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Friday, November 13 prior to the service at the church. Online condolences can be made at www.rstrunkfuneralhome.com
. All arrangements are being handled by R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. Phoenixville, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John’s Memory to Premiere Dance Studio or Pottsgrove High School for the John McMenamin Scholarship Fund. Details below: Premiere Dance Studio: 1494 N Charlotte St #3, Pottstown, PA 19464, “checks only” made out to: John McMenamin Scholarship Fund. Pottsgrove High School: Pottsgrove School High School, 1345 Kauffman Rd., Pottstown, PA 19464, “checks only” made out to: John McMenamin Scholarship Fund.