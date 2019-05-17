|
|
Dr. John Redding Kane, husband of Kathy (Kingsepp) Kane, of Gilbertsville, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Pottstown Hospital. Born in St. Anthony, Idaho, he was the son of the late Ruby (Redding) Kane and John F. Kane. John was a 1940 graduate of Phoenix High School. He attended the University of Arizona where he received his B.A. in zoology. He then graduated from the University of Texas School of Medicine in 1952 with his degree in Doctor of Medicine. He was a Marine Corps Fighter pilot in the South Pacific during WWII. He then went on to be an Ob Gyn physician in the U.S. Navy Medical Corps. After retiring from the Navy, he was an Ob Gyn physician and partner with Kaiser Permanente Medical Group in California until he retired in 1987. He was a veteran of WWII, Korea and Vietnam. John was a member of New Hanover Evangelical Lutheran Church. He also was a board member of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology. He was an associate professor at UCLA in California. Surviving in addition to his wife are three daughters, Lexi K., wife of Dr. Jason Bernhard, Martha Kane and Melissa, wife of Ian Davies; four sons, Jonathan K. Kane, husband of Melissa Malloy, John M. Kane, husband of Jackie, Patrick Kane, husband of Linda and Miles Z. Kane, husband of Lynda; twelve grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Family and friends will be received on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 10:00 – 11:00AM with a memorial service at 11:00AM at New Hanover Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2914 Lutheran Road, Gilbertsville, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John’s memory to New Hanover Evangelical Lutheran Memorial Fund, 2914 Lutheran Road, Gilbertsville, PA 19525 or s (wounded warriorproject.org). Morrel Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. (www.morrellfuneralhome.com)
Published in The Mercury on May 18, 2019