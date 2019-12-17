|
John A. Klink, 73, husband of Kathleen (Vagasky) Klink, of Stafford Square Lane, Boyertown, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 at Parkhouse Center, Royersford. Born in Pottstown, he was a son of the late C. Joseph and Dolores (Voltz) Klink. He was employed as an inspector by the Doehler Jarvis Corp. and was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Viet Nam War. Surviving with his wife is a daughter, Tanya wife of Albert Scarafone and grandchildren Drew and Samantha. Predeceased by sister Nancy Schrader. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Warker-Troutman Funeral Home, 726 E. High St., Pottstown. Friends my call Friday morning from 9:30 A.M to 10:30 A.M. at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in Limerick Garden of Memories.
Published in The Mercury on Dec. 18, 2019