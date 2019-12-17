The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warker-Troutman Funeral Home
726 East High Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-326-1510
Resources
More Obituaries for John Klink
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Klink

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Klink Obituary
John A. Klink, 73, husband of Kathleen (Vagasky) Klink, of Stafford Square Lane, Boyertown, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 at Parkhouse Center, Royersford. Born in Pottstown, he was a son of the late C. Joseph and Dolores (Voltz) Klink. He was employed as an inspector by the Doehler Jarvis Corp. and was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Viet Nam War. Surviving with his wife is a daughter, Tanya wife of Albert Scarafone and grandchildren Drew and Samantha. Predeceased by sister Nancy Schrader. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Warker-Troutman Funeral Home, 726 E. High St., Pottstown. Friends my call Friday morning from 9:30 A.M to 10:30 A.M. at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in Limerick Garden of Memories.
Published in The Mercury on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Warker-Troutman Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -