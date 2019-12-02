The Mercury Obituaries
John W. Kratz, 79, of Zieglerville, PA, died Nov. 29, 2019. He was the husband of Elaine (Huber) Kratz; father of Christine Desimone and Joann Davis; brother of Oscar Kratz Jr. and the late Mary Louise Leeson; and grandfather of Amber and Logan Davis.
Relatives and friends are invited to his funeral service at 11am on Dec. 5, at R. L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 3440 Skippack Pk. at Cedars Rd., Skippack, PA, where family will receive friends 10-10:45am. Burial will follow at Limerick Garden of Memories. The complete obituary can be read at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Dec. 2, 2019
