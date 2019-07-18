|
John M. Laudato, 78, formerly of Collegeville, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Kindred Hospital, Haverford Twp., Delaware Co. John was born on April 11, 1941, in Norristown, to the late Rocco, Sr. and Filomena (Iacovella) Laudato. One of 12 children, he’s survived by his sisters, Gloria Postek and Phyllis Buggey. The funeral service will be at 10:30 AM, Saturday, in the Good Shephard Mausoleum Chapel, Limerick Garden Of Memories, 44 Swamp Pike, Limerick Twp. Friends may call from 9:30 to 10:30 AM, Saturday, in the chapel. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.
Published in The Mercury on July 19, 2019