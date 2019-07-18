|
On July 16, 2019 John M. Lorenz passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. He was 79 years old. He is survived by his devoted wife Virginia of 58 years. He was the son of the late Edward and Katherine Lorenz. John was preceded in death by his brothers Edward Lorenz, H. Roberts Lorenz, and Paul Lorenz. His loving family includes a daughter Mary Katherine (Mark) Hunter; two sons, John (Deborah) Lorenz Jr., and William (Melissa) Lorenz; nine grandchildren, Julia Hunter, Timothy Hunter, Daniel Hunter, David Hunter, Jacob Lorenz, Meredith Lorenz, Sarah Lorenz, Samuel Lorenz, and Emma Lorenz; He is also survived by one great granddaughter, Charlotte Lorenz. He retired from B.F. Goodrich and Precision Tube. As a lifetime member of the Jeffersonville Fire Company, he served as the captain of the fire police for many years as well as a member of the fire police squad in Linfield. John was also veteran of the U.S. Air Force and served his country proudly. He was devoted to his family, country, and the communities he served. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday July 26, 2019 from 9:30 10:50AM at the St. Teresa of Calcutta Church, 256 Swamp Pike, Schwenksville, PA 19473. Mass will follow the calling time at 11:00AM. Burial will take place in Limerick Garden of Memories. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John’s name to the Einstein Montgomery Home Heath and Hospice, 1300 Powell St. Norristown PA. 19401. To leave condolences please visit www.RoyersfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Mercury on July 20, 2019