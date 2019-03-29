|
John W. Manney, age 99, husband of Helen (Spieth) Manney, of Phoenixville, PA, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 in the Seasons Hospice, Phoenixville. Born on January 28, 1920 in Phoenixville, he was a son of the late Walter and Aimee (Geiser) Manney. Mr. Manney was a member of the 644th Tank Destroyer Battalion, serving at the Battle of the Bulge during World War II. He was a war history buff, but especially liked and focused on World War II history. Mr. Manney was employed as a postal worker for the USPS in Phoenixville, was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, and loved mysteries. In addition to his wife, Mr. Manney is survived by three daughters, Barbara J., wife of Robert J. Rambo of Spring City, PA, Linda M., wife of Charles R. Lynch of Jacksonville, FL, and Patti, wife of Benjamin Bianco of King Of Prussia, PA; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one brother, Donald Manney. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service at the St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 355 St. John’s Circle, Phoenixville, Pennsylvania on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11:00 am. Officiating will be Rev. Dr. Cynthia L. Krommes. Burial will be held in the Morris Cemetery, Phoenixville. Friends will be received from 9:30 am - 10:45 am at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the St. John’s Lutheran Church at the address above. Condolences may be made by visiting www.PhoenixvilleFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Campbell - Ennis - Klotzbach Funeral Home, Inc., Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 30, 2019