|
|
John E. Megasko, 97, died Monday December 23, 2019 at the Sanatoga Center. Born in McAdoo, PA to the late Andrew & Elizabeth Megasko, he was a graduate of McAdoo High School, Class of 1940. John served in the Army Air Force during World War II. He was employed by the Firestone Tire & Rubber Company and then Occidental Chemical. He was the husband of the late Rita Megasko who died on March 9 of this year. They celebrated 74 years of marriage prior to her death. He was also predeceased by two sisters. Surviving are sons Gerald of Denton, Texas, Ronald and wife Angela of Glenmoore, and daughter Rita Lese and husband Michael of Phoenixville, four grand-daughters, three great-grandsons, sister Florence Pasda. E. Westcosville, and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Hanover and Beech Streets on Monday December 30, 2019 at 11 A.M. Friends may call on Monday from 10-10:45 A.M. in the Church Gathering Center. Interment will be in St. Aloysius New Cemetery. To view obituaries or to send condolences go to www.warkertroutmanfuneralhome.
Published in The Mercury on Dec. 27, 2019