John O. Karns, Esq., 86, passed away on November 6, 2020, at his home in Lower Pottsgrove, PA. He was the husband of M. Louise (Renninger) Karns. Born in Meadville, PA, on September 23, 1934, the son of the late John G. and Claribel (Kough) Karns. Mr. Karns is lovingly remembered by his son, Byron Karns, MN; his daughter, Joan Karns, Lower Pottsgrove, PA; and his grandchildren, Natalie Bourman-Karns and Samuel Bourman-Karns. A webcast of John’s services will take place on Saturday, November 14, 2020, beginning at 11:45 a.m. Please visit https://houckgofusfuneralhome.com/tribute/details/1424/John-Karns/obituary.html#tribute-start
to view the webcast. If you have any questions, please call 610-323-8220. A graveside service will take place on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at New Hanover Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery, 2941 Lutheran Rd., Gilbertsville, PA 19525. Pastor Scott Staub and Father Michael Renninger officiating. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John’s memory to New Hanover Evangelical Lutheran Church.