John Paul Moyer, 77, of Gilbertsville, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Pottstown Hospital-Tower Health. He was the loving husband of Catherine (Zearfoss) Moyer, sharing 50 years of marriage together. Born in Bally, PA, he was the son of the late John P. and Mary (Kriebel) Moyer. John was a 1960 graduate of Boyertown High School and worked for Pottstown Medal Welding as a fitter welder for many years before retiring. John served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corps as a member of the Honor Guard for Presidents Kennedy and Johnson.. He was a member of Palm Schwenkfelder Church and a lifetime member of Gilbertsville Fire Company. In his free time, John enjoyed farming, gardening, antique collecting and in his earlier years, was an avid hunter. Surviving along with his wife are his two children, Brett Moyer and wife, Lori and Pamela Wernersbach and husband, Christopher; five grandchildren, Benjamin, Samuel, Nathan, Bradley and Sara; and his sister, Patricia Moyer. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a grandson, Alexander; and two siblings, Phyllis and Kenneth Moyer. Due to the unprecedented circumstances presented by the COVID-19, services for John will be held privately with his family. Arrangements entrusted to Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home, East Greenville, PA. Offer condolences to the family at www.mannslonakerfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Boyertown Area Multi-Service at www.boyertownareamulti-service.org.
Published in The Mercury on May 7, 2020