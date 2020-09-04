1/
John “Tuffy” Peter Hish, 67, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Manor Care, Pottstown. He formerly resided with his sister Sharon (Hish), (Schaeffer) Harp and brother-in-law Larry H. Harp. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11 A.M. at the Warker-Troutman Funeral Home Inc, 726 E. High St., Pottstown. Friends may call Thursday morning form 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park. To see full obituaries and send condolences visit www.warkertroutmanfuneralhome.com

Published in The Mercury from Sep. 4 to Sep. 8, 2020.
