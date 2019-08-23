|
Having lived a full and rich life for 85 years, John (Jack) Ponis died July 25, 2019, in Arvada, CO. Born to George and Frances Ponis in Phoenixville, PA on 1/2/34 (no kidding), he enjoyed an adventurous childhood on the Northside of Phoenixville in the tunnel hill neighborhood along with his older brother, Duke, (now deceased) and his younger sister, Arlene. His mom called Jack her “wandering son”. He lived up to that moniker by going to Thaddeus Stevens Trade School after graduating from Phoenixville HS. Next he wandered off to work for Uncle Sam as a military policeman, stationed at Oahu, after which he traveled to Appalachian State University in Boone, NC, where he played football and graduated with a B.S. and an M.A. His next wandering took him to a teaching position in Arlington, VA, where he met his wife to be Roberta (Bobbie) Russell, marrying in 1965 and moving to Colorado in 1967 where both were teachers in Jefferson County Public Schools. His wandering days were over. Jack retired from teaching/coaching in 1996. Jack is survived by his wife Bobbie, son Kevin Ponis, daughters Kimberly Greason and Deborah Erickson (Brent), sister Arlene Martin of Mont Clare, PA, grandchildren, Kaden Rahne, Cooper and Raleigh Greason, and Brenna, Blakely and Remy Erickson, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, including nephew namesake Jack Ponis of Mohnton, PA. A celebration of Jack’s life will be held on Sunday, September 15, in Arvada, CO. Details can be found at aspenmortuaries.com as well as a place to post photos, memories and condolences. The family is requesting that, in lieu of flowers, family and friends donate to Alzheimers.org in Jack’s name.
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 24, 2019