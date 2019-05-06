|
|
John P. Reidenhour USMC Retired, died May 3, 2019 at Seasons Hospice in Phoenixville. He is survived by a wife, Sallyanne (Hanlon Klag), five children: Louis Morgan (Lisa), Keith Morgan (Rachel), Gretchen Derfler, Eric Klag (Christine), and Denise Messmer (Scott). He also leaves behind twelve grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents: John H. and Perma Reidenhour (Kern) and an infant sister, Lillian Reidenhour and his first wife Gail Reidenhour (Schrader). John is a veteran of the Korean War. He spent 35 proud years in the Marine Corps holding many varied duties from rifleman, Marine guard on the USS Boston, rifle range instructor and drill instructor. He retired a MGySgt. His last 10 years he was a recruiter in the Pottstown and Norristown area. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Marines never left him, as family and friends will attest. He loved his family, his country, the Marine Corps, animals and country music. A funeral service will be held on Friday, 11:00AM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 1020 E. Phila. Ave., Gilbertsville. Burial will follow in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Cemetery, Sassamansville. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 6PM to 8PM and on Friday from 9:30AM to 10:45AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to either: Ryerss Farm for Aged Equines, 1710 Ridge Rd, Pottstown, Pa 19465 or Marine Corps League, George Pron /Paul Seton Detachment, American Legion, 25 N. Main St., Spring City, PA 19475-1816. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on May 7, 2019