The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Catagnus Funeral Home
1020 East Philadelphia Avenue
Gilbertsville, PA 19525
610-367- 4440
Resources
More Obituaries for John Reidenhour
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Reidenhour

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Reidenhour Obituary
John P. Reidenhour USMC Retired, died May 3, 2019 at Seasons Hospice in Phoenixville. He is survived by a wife, Sallyanne (Hanlon Klag), five children: Louis Morgan (Lisa), Keith Morgan (Rachel), Gretchen Derfler, Eric Klag (Christine), and Denise Messmer (Scott). He also leaves behind twelve grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents: John H. and Perma Reidenhour (Kern) and an infant sister, Lillian Reidenhour and his first wife Gail Reidenhour (Schrader). John is a veteran of the Korean War. He spent 35 proud years in the Marine Corps holding many varied duties from rifleman, Marine guard on the USS Boston, rifle range instructor and drill instructor. He retired a MGySgt. His last 10 years he was a recruiter in the Pottstown and Norristown area. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Marines never left him, as family and friends will attest. He loved his family, his country, the Marine Corps, animals and country music. A funeral service will be held on Friday, 11:00AM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 1020 E. Phila. Ave., Gilbertsville. Burial will follow in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Cemetery, Sassamansville. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 6PM to 8PM and on Friday from 9:30AM to 10:45AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to either: Ryerss Farm for Aged Equines, 1710 Ridge Rd, Pottstown, Pa 19465 or Marine Corps League, George Pron /Paul Seton Detachment, American Legion, 25 N. Main St., Spring City, PA 19475-1816. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now