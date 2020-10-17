John Robinson

On Thursday, October 15, 2020, John (Jack) Fredrick Robinson, Sr, husband and father of three passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at the age of 82. Jack was born on October 3, 1938 in Philadelphia, PA to the parents of Johnston Leach Robinson and Elizabeth Becker and raised in Flourtown, PA. On January 6, 1962, he married Mary Elizabeth Bean. They first met after he was injured in a car accident and she stole his heart. He spent a month trying to find her, and their love story took off from there.They raised one daughter, Cynthia and two sons, John, Jr. and Michael in Zieglerville, PA. He owned an auto body shop for 20 years and then worked in the outdoor maintenance department for the Perkiomen Valley School District where he retired in 2001. Jack was a member of Evansburg United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir. His free time was often spent on road trips and with his family. Jack’s favorite hobbies included woodworking and spending time at the family cabin. He also enjoyed yodeling, playing guitar, and collecting violins. Jack was preceded in death by his father, Johnston, his mother, Elizabeth, and his sister, Betty. He is survived by his wife Mary, his three children Cynthia (John Bolt), John (Brianna) and Michael (Kelly), and nine grandchildren Danny (Danielle), John Michael, John Fredrick, III, Taylor, Hannah, Kari, John Matthew, Cassidy, and Michael, Jr., four great grandchildren, and two nieces, Susan and Jennifer. Family and friends are invited to call on Monday October 19, 2020 from 10:AM - 11:00AM at the Evansburg United Methodist Church, 3871 Germantown Pike, Collegeville, PA 19426. The funeral ceremony will follow the calling time at 11:00AM at the church. Burial will take place in the Limerick Garden Of Memories. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Evansburg UM Church Memorial Fund, 3871 Germantown Pk. Collegeville, PA 19426, in memory of Mr. Robinson. Arrangements are in care of the Cattermole-Klotzbach Funeral Home, Royersford PA.



